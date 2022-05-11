May 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert and what goes on in beat four.
.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video

New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...

Colin Farrell speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
News, Video

Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

Read more
May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 9, 2022

Read more
May 9, 2022

LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Crime, News

Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary By Sam Catanzaro A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently...
News, Opinion

Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Video, Wellness

Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Among Top in Country

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Venice High School is among the top 15...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR