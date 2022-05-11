The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert and what goes on in beat four.
.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Ireland Week Come to Venice With Anjelica Huston, Colin Farrell, Chris O’Dowd, Hozier and More
May 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Headlines A Night of Cultural and Political Cabaret at Townhouse in Venice Ireland Week, a showcase of...
Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery: YO! Venice Show – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Street Artist Featured At Hotel Erwin Art Pop Up Gallery* Venice...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...
Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices
May 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...
LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores
May 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary By Sam Catanzaro A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently...
Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why
May 5, 2022 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Venice High School Among Top in Country
May 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Venice High School is among the top 15...
LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year
May 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
