May 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Transportation, Video
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Police Investigating Death of Man on Venice Boardwalk

May 9, 2022

LAPD suspects narcotics involved in Thursday morning death By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating the death of a man whose...

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
Crime, News

Venice Burglary Suspect Arrested After Bins of Stolen Marijuana Spills Onto Road During Police Chase

May 5, 2022

At least one person arrested in connection to Tuesday burglary By Sam Catanzaro A Venice burglary suspect was arrested recently...
News, Opinion

Column: This Election Isn’t Over, It’s Wide Open. Here’s Why

May 5, 2022

By Craig Greiwe, LA Mayoral Candidate The press would have you believe the Los Angeles Mayor’s Race is a contest...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Video, Wellness

Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Among Top in Country

May 3, 2022

School ranked 2,533 out of over 18,000 schools nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Venice High School is among the top 15...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...
Video

Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May 2, 2022

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
News, Video

Venice High School Ranked Among Top Schools In California In New Report: YO! Venice Show – May 2nd, 2022

May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Takuma Burger Owner Defends Customers After Homeless Man Attacks Crowd* Venice High...

