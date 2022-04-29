April 29, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: An Open Letter To LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva – Help Us Cleanup Centennial Park Now!

Dear Sheriff Villanueva:

The residents of Venice need your help once again.

This time, we need your help to take back Centennial Park from the criminal transient population that now holds this public space hostage and has caused a huge decline in visitation to the Free Public Library that shares this space with the park due east on the median.

By any reasonable standard, the inmates once again have taken over the asylum as hundreds of tents, structures, stationary RV’s and alike now populate this park and public space for illegal activity such as open drug use, prostitution, fighting, open alcohol consumption and drug distribution for all to see and witness each and every day!

Stolen bikes and bike parts litter the sidewalks as none of the RV’s park bother to move so that the streets and sidewalks are cleaned or maintained, and the stench of human urine and feces is a public health crisis and concern!

Most, if not all of these individuals are not residents of this neighborhood and have no connection to Venice.

For the truth is most are out-of-state transients, many with criminal records and a great majority having drug and alcohol addictions that require care and in some cases hospitalization; to receive the urgent assistance they deserve.

For the residents of this area along North and South Venice Boulevard have received no satisfaction from anyone, especially the office of lame-duck Councilman Mike Bonin who is more than content to enable these third-world conditions in a residential neighborhood till his term and tenure finally expire come January of 2023.

It is obvious Mr. Bonin has “checked out” since dropping out for reelection, but still receiving a hefty six-figure income as an elected official while holding the dubious distinction as the highest paid council member in the United States today, earning more than Vice-president Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Governor Gavin Newsom!

For there is universal dissatisfaction in which these conditions are accepted at the expense of homeowners and tenants alike, who are exhausted by the lack of action or results in a situation that virtually anywhere else in America are prohibited except the City of Los Angeles, are tolerated and ignored.

For you are the one, the only elected official that understood the crisis at Venice Beach last summer and took the necessary action to calmly and thoughtfully remove the despicable conditions that existed at the boardwalk.

It was done with humanity and care, and the same exact conditions at Centennial Park must be addressed sooner than later and we can’t wait for help that obviously is not on the way from this crop of city officials.

So once again we appeal to you, and your sense of right and wrong to help facilitate improving living conditions that should never exist in a place like Los Angeles or a country like America.

Tough problems take an individual not afraid to lead from the head of the line and to understand that rampant homelessness on our streets has a direct correlation to the spike in crime here in Venice and rest of Los Angeles and we have an elected leadership in individuals like Mayor Eric Garcetti (another lame duck with one foot already out the door) and Councilman Bonin who have in my opinion handcuffed LAPD from taking the necessary public safety protocols that would end this scourge in the heart of Venice.

So I ask you, can you help?

Can you come to Centennial Park with your team and assess this situation so that those who need the help get it and those of us no longer required to see public spaces turned into virtual ghettos and slums while those of us who just want to be able to use this space in the manner in which it was originally conceived, and that parents, students and children can visit their library free of intimidation from those who have no business here in Venice occupying and destroying our park and making a visit to the library unsafe, and in some regards, impossible.

Come to Centennial Park and see for yourself the conditions that have no place on the streets of Los Angeles.

Sincerely,

Nick Antonicello
Venice, California

The author is a longtime Venetian and member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council and can be reached via e-mail at: nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: No Need for a ‘Tsar,’ the Need Is Results in Getting the Homeless off the Streets of LA & Venice Now!

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Venice resident Michael Rapkin’s awkward and highly controversial premise that a single position or individual can somehow...

Rick Caruso speaking at a USC event in 2018. Photo: Flickr (@uscsppd).
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...

LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Finally. A candidate with a plan to cure the ills of homelessness here in Venice and the...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...
Opinion

Independent Expenditures Committee Raises $550,000 in Support of Council Candidates Soto, Price and Good, KDL for Mayor, Opposing O’Farrell for Council!

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Column by Nick Antonicello According to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, a political independent expenditures committee has raised $550,000 to...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Feuer Calls Caruso’s $10 Million in Loans to Campaign ‘A Charade That Evades the Spirit of L.a.’s Finance Laws’

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Feuer says Caruso’s strategy will require a special interest fundraising binge! By Nick Antonicello L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last...

Actual view from a resident’s living room facing Centennial Park. They have asked for safety reasons to remain anonymous (Picture provided by resident).
Opinion

Column: What Would You do if This Was Your View?

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Drug deals, theft of property, fighting, fires and stationary RV’s are destroying this residential neighborhood and nobody is doing anything...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...
Opinion

Runoff: Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles and Democratic Activist Tina Mckinnor Locked in Tight Battle to Succeed Autumn Burke!

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Hawthorne Councilmember Angie Reyes-English, Venice Community Officer Nico Ruderman trail in special election results By Nick Antonicello It wasn’t the...

Photo: Facebook (@NewhouseForLA).
Opinion

Column: Venice Local Newhouse Amasses Over $200,000 in Contributions in Just Three Weeks in Battle to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11!

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Newhouse campaign displays impressive strength as well as a swell of endorsements & support in crowded primary field, seeks to...
Opinion

Column: Wild Finish in Four-Way Special Assembly Race

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

A run-off seems eminent, Venice local Nico Ruderman, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles probable front-runners as the campaign comes to a...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Column: “I Can Win This Race”

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...

Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Column: Political Grand-Standing Won’t Solve the Problem at Centennial Park

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Daily visitation at Venice Library decreased by increase in homeless encampments By Nick Antonicello I live three blocks from the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR