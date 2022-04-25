April 26, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad Dela Cruz.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Hydee Feldstein. Photo: Official.
News

Questions & Answers With Hydee Feldstein, Candidate to Succeed Mike Feuer as LA’s Next City Attorney

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Yo! Venice sat down with Hydee Feldstein, one of the candidates looking to succeed the outgoing Mike...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
Life and Arts, Video

Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Brandon Neal. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The deaths of Brandon Neal and his girlfriend in the rental home in Venice are under investigation...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Life and Arts, News

Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

By Susan Payne  Earth Day is around the corner.  For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...
Video

Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Young Couple Were Shot To Death At Their Home In Venice

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

The couple was in the process of moving out of the home A Berkley Drive home was the scene of...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood...
News, Video

$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR