The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad Dela Cruz.
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
Questions & Answers With Hydee Feldstein, Candidate to Succeed Mike Feuer as LA’s Next City Attorney
April 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Yo! Venice sat down with Hydee Feldstein, one of the candidates looking to succeed the outgoing Mike...
62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms
April 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...
Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover
April 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties
April 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike
April 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...
Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones
April 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana The deaths of Brandon Neal and his girlfriend in the rental home in Venice are under investigation...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Help Recruiting for Good Give Back and Join the Fun at the Sweetest Earth Day Parties Ever
April 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne Earth Day is around the corner. For Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good, that means the...
Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay
April 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Young Couple Were Shot To Death At Their Home In Venice
April 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The couple was in the process of moving out of the home A Berkley Drive home was the scene of...
Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”
April 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...
East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum
April 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Attendees can submit questions prior to the forum Another CD11 candidate forum will be held by The East Venice Neighborhood...
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
April 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers* $2M Dollars And...
