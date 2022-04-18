April 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers
* $2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue
All this and more on today's show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...
Family, Video

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Video, Wellness

Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Video, Wellness

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...

VJAMM Committee members, former internees and local lawmakers and activists celebrate the one-year anniversary of the monument in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration and Hama Sushi Fundraiser Set for Next Week

April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 virtual event followed by evening fundraiser at Hama Sushi By Sam Catanzaro  In April of 1942,...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Crime, News

Man Shot to Death in Venice

April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022

April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...

