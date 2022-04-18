Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* L.A Lifts Moratorium On Towing Parked Rvs And Campers
* $2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue
$2M Dollars And Hundreds Of Pounds Of Cannabis Seized On Glencoe Avenue: YO! Venice Show – April 18th, 2022
New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs
Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...
LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes
Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...
DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World
Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation
The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...
Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter
April 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...
Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars
April 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont Miramar!
April 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show will showcase a fine selection of handcraft and artisan supplies at the Fairmont...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Commemoration and Hama Sushi Fundraiser Set for Next Week
April 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Thursday, April 21, 2022 virtual event followed by evening fundraiser at Hama Sushi By Sam Catanzaro In April of 1942,...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Man Shot to Death in Venice
April 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
April 8 shooting at Main and Sunset remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
