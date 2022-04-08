April 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Project expected to be completed by 2024

By Dolores Quintana

Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project to connect the Crenshaw/LAX and C municipal rail lines to LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Officials did hold a groundbreaking ceremony back in June 2021, but since the work on the Crenshaw/LAX line is almost complete, construction on the connector will start.

This transit hub, named the Airport Metro Connector, will be located at the corner of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street on a site that is approximately 9.5 acres of land. This connector will allow passengers to transfer from the Green or C line and the Crenshaw/LAX line and LAX’s automated people mover system. The features of the Connector are:

  • A drop off area for passengers
  • A customer service area
  • Public restrooms that will be located past the fare paid area
  • Commercial retail area
  • Artwork from sculptor and artist Glenn Kaino which will be a part of the overall design of the Airport Metro Connector

It is possible that this construction, which is projected to be finished in 2024, might cause delays or disruptions on the Crenshaw/LAX line. The Crenshaw/LAX line should be available to passengers starting either late 2022 or 2023. It is Metro’s plan to continue to have access to the storage facility and nearby rail maintenance facilities when Crenshaw/LAX becomes operational even though trains will not be able to go through to the rail station during that time.

in News, Real Estate, Transportation
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...

Nike’s WE3 campus. Photo: CBRE
News, Real Estate

Nike Expanding Playa Vista Footprint

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Company expanding lease at WE3 campus  By Dolores Quintana Nike will expand its lease at the WE3 building that is...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

Photo: Google.
Crime, News

31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

February 16 death remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

By Susan Payne 1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Certain Venice Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications By Sam Catanzaro Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym On The Boardwalk Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – April 4th, 2022

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Food Waste Week Comes To Venice * The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
News

CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR