Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Project expected to be completed by 2024

By Dolores Quintana

Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project to connect the Crenshaw/LAX and C municipal rail lines to LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Officials did hold a groundbreaking ceremony back in June 2021, but since the work on the Crenshaw/LAX line is almost complete, construction on the connector will start.

This transit hub, named the Airport Metro Connector, will be located at the corner of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street on a site that is approximately 9.5 acres of land. This connector will allow passengers to transfer from the Green or C line and the Crenshaw/LAX line and LAX’s automated people mover system. The features of the Connector are:

A drop off area for passengers

A customer service area

Public restrooms that will be located past the fare paid area

Commercial retail area

Artwork from sculptor and artist Glenn Kaino which will be a part of the overall design of the Airport Metro Connector

It is possible that this construction, which is projected to be finished in 2024, might cause delays or disruptions on the Crenshaw/LAX line. The Crenshaw/LAX line should be available to passengers starting either late 2022 or 2023. It is Metro’s plan to continue to have access to the storage facility and nearby rail maintenance facilities when Crenshaw/LAX becomes operational even though trains will not be able to go through to the rail station during that time.