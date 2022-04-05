April 5, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks us through how the program will work.
.
Video brought to you by Roots & Wings.

