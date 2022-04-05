The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks us through how the program will work.
.
Video brought to you by Roots & Wings.
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks us through how the program will work.
The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym On The Boardwalk Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – April 4th, 2022
April 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* L.A Food Waste Week Comes To Venice * The Iconic Muscle Beach Gym...
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
April 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...
New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws
April 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage
Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...
62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms
Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...
Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction
Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Venice Family Clinic Art Walk Around the Corner Featuring NFT Auction and Gallery
April 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
43rd annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction re-emerges with an art gallery and NFT auction April 15 –...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Venice Arts’ Paid Video Production and Editing Program
March 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Are you a low-income, 18-24 year old living in LA County? Are you...
Column: “I Can Win This Race”
March 29, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...Read more
POPULAR
Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag
The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.Read more