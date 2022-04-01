Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
Venice Family Clinic Art Walk Around the Corner Featuring NFT Auction and Gallery
April 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
43rd annual Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction re-emerges with an art gallery and NFT auction April 15 –...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Venice Arts’ Paid Video Production and Editing Program
March 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Are you a low-income, 18-24 year old living in LA County? Are you...
Column: “I Can Win This Race”
March 29, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
The Late Shad Gaspard To Be Honored With ‘Warrior Award’ This Weekend: YO! Venice Show – March 28th, 2022
March 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Residential Fire Damages One Bungalow Threatens Others* Shad Gaspard To Be Honored...
Smallest Home in Venice on Market for $1.4 Million
March 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Windward Avenue property features two bedrooms, one bathroom By Dolores Quintana The smallest home in Venice, CA is now on...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine
March 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...
Missing Man May be in Venice
March 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Deandre Wayne Hooper was last seen near the North Hollywood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro Officials are asking the public...
