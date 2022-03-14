Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday
* City Of La Suing Monsanto For Waterway Contamination
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday: YO! Venice Show – March 14th, 2022
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line
March 12, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...
Venice’s Radius House Redesigned as ‘Living Sculpture’
Milwood Avenue house redesigned by Pentagon By Dolores Quintana Pentagon has redesigned Venice’s Radius House as a “living sculpture with...
Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings
Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...
Over 200 People Moved From Venice Boardwalk
Still work to be done despite progress By Dolores Quintana After seven months, there has been progress related to the...
Newhouse Launches Campaign With Rally in Venice
March 11, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Mike Newhouse launches council bid with rally by the beach By Nick Antonicello Mike Newhouse, the popular Venice local and...
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival
March 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...
Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop
March 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey. By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Column: Venice’s Favorite Son
March 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...
Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief
March 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions
March 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...
Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu
March 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday: YO! Venice Show – March 14th, 2022
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Legendary Women Artists Of Venice Awards Happening This Thursday* City Of La...Read more
POPULAR
Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief
Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...Read more