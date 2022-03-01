LAFD Arson Unit Asks For Help Identifying Suspect In Venice Trash Fires

By Dolores Quintana

After the multiple rubbish fires were set this weekend in Venice near Paloma Court there was a lot of concern among Venice residents that the incidents of arson could continue and calls for action from the authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson and Counterterrorism Unit has acquired photos of a potential suspect and is asking for the community’s help to identify the subject in question.

These are the details released by the LAFD Arson and Counterterrorism Unit on the LAFD website this afternoon:

The suspect set a series of rubbish fires on February 26, 2022 on Flower Ct between 6th Ave and 7th Ave. The suspect continued westbound and set additional rubbish fires on Paloma Ct between Pacific Ave and Speedway.

LAFD Investigators are working closely with Patrol Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Community Police Station to canvas the area in the search for this suspect.

Given the quality of these images, it is believed the suspect should be easily identifiable to those who know him.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION