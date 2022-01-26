VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
.
Brought to you by IDI clothing.
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person
January 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...
Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
77-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Playa Del Rey
January 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Alonzo Mansel arrested in connection to January 11 incident By Dolores Quintana A 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed recently in...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant
January 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Bonin Recall Effort Falls Short
January 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...Read more
POPULAR
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...Read more