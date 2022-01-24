City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
77-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Playa Del Rey
January 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Alonzo Mansel arrested in connection to January 11 incident By Dolores Quintana A 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed recently in...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant
January 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Bonin Recall Effort Falls Short
January 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
New Car Free Plaza Opens Near Venice Boardwalk
January 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Plaza now open after years of petitioning By Dolores Quintana A pedestrian plaza right next to the Venice Boardwalk has...
Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority...
Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: Yo! Venice Show – January 17th, 2022
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* More Plaintiffs Join Lawsuit Against City After Sewage Spill* Omicron Delays 2022...
Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged
January 17, 2022 TJYoVenice
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
