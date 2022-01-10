January 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned
* Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid 
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Video

Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades

January 10, 2022

January 10, 2022

Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Video

Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

January 8, 2022

January 8, 2022

Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Venice Street Most Ticketed Block in Los Angeles

January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022

LADOT issues nearly 2,300 citations on 1600 Irving Court in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice block was the most...
Food & Drink, Video, Wellness

Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Video, Wellness

Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure

January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Video

Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park

January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022

A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
Crime, News

Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022

December 22 incident remains under investigation  Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice. ...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
News, Video

Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
Video

The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit

December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building in November (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle....
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...

