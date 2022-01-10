Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned
* Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022
Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Venice Street Most Ticketed Block in Los Angeles
January 6, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LADOT issues nearly 2,300 citations on 1600 Irving Court in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice block was the most...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic
January 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA
January 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead
January 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
December 22 incident remains under investigation Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice. ...
More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit
January 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022
January 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...
Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier
December 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Venice’s Top Articles of 2021
December 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle....
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
