Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge
* Police Investigate Appearance Of A Dead Body Found On Venice Blvd
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods
December 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...
Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline
December 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...
Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study
December 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...
Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir
December 14, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...
Body Found Near Venice Beach
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...
Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line
December 13, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...
LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...
Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects
December 10, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...
Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge
The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...
Boat Washes Ashore Near Marina Del Rey
A boat washed ashore near the Marina Del Rey Thursday amid a small craft advisory warning. According to the Los...
Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic
December 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...
Former SpaceX Engineer Opening Robotic Pizza Restaurant
Stellar Pizza coming to LA-area in 2022 By Dolores Quintana Stellar Pizza, a new robotic pizza restaurant concept from a...Read more