December 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of the Entrada development as seen from Centinela. Credit: LPC West.

280,000 Square Feet of Office Space Nears Completion in Culver City

Mixed-use development with offices and retail almost done

By Dolores Quintana

An 11-story, 280,000 square foot office building in Culver City is nearing completion. 

The mixed use Entrada development in Culver City is almost complete at 6163 Centinela Avenue as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

With 280,000 square feet of office space, 1,000 vehicle parking garage and ground floor retail space below a podium, the building stands 11 stories tall and has the shape of a glass box above the retail level. 

The development was designed by Gensler and built by LPC West in conjunction with Broadstreet Principal Investments. 

The building also comes with a tenant amenity deck and cascading terraces. 

The development lies on the border of Culver City and Playa Vista.

Real Estate
