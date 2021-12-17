Venice Community Housing Rose Apartments Revealed

718 Rose Avenue unwrapped

By Dolores Quintana

At 718 Rose Avenue, just across the street from the Venice Whole Foods, a new permanent supportive housing complex has been revealed to the community.

The $20.6 million building replaces the former office building of the Venice Community Housing Corporation. The new building will have a combination of 35 studio and one bedroom apartments and be four stories tall. These apartments will be occupied by youth in transition, ages 16 to 25, who are moving from the custody of the state and foster care into adult life on their own and by people who have persistent periods of homelessness in their lives.

The Rose Avenue apartments rents will be set between a minimum of $548 and a maximum of $913 each month according to the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee’s report in 2019.

The building was designed by Brooks + Scarpa with a U shaped courtyard, central to the building’s structure, that will feature a landscaped outdoor space. Parking for 17 vehicles will be available on the ground floor and a 2,500 square foot office area is set aside to replace The Venice Community Housing Corporation’s old offices on the property. On-site services will be available to tenants because those providers will have space set aside for them on the property.

The Rose Avenue Apartments are not the only supportive housing project that the Venice Community Housing Corporation has in the works. Another 40 apartment housing project in collaboration with Safe Place For Youth is planned for 2467-2471 Lincoln Boulevard, which is slightly south of the site of the Rose Avenue Apartments. VCHC and the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation are working together to develop an even larger supportive housing complex of 140 apartments on the site of two public parking lots that sit on either side of the Grand Canal of Venice as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.