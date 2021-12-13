Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents
* The Thatcher Yard Housing Development Is Set To Break Ground This Month
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects
December 10, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...
Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge
The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...
Boat Washes Ashore Near Marina Del Rey
A boat washed ashore near the Marina Del Rey Thursday amid a small craft advisory warning. According to the Los...
Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic
December 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
From Its City Center Home, the Cook’s Garden Venice Promotes Plant Diversity, Sustainable Organic Gardening and Hyper-Locavorism to Los Angeles Community
December 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne Gardens serve a purpose, never more than right now. For Geri Miller, founder and CEO of Home...
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus tress from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...
Venice Pilot Program One of the First of Its Kind in the United States
December 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
CIRCLE pilot teams dispatched By Dolores Quintana The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement or CIRCLE pilot program has...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
December 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!
December 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...Read more
POPULAR
Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.
To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by...Read more