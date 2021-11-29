November 30, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd
* Rivean Has Opens First “Hub” In Venice
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...
Video

ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...

Venice Students perform in The Nutcracker: (left to right): Back: Isabel Bugacov, Ezra Galambos, Lucy Dehnert, Lilly Olvera, Francisca Bugacov. Front: Archer Anderson, Heath Olvera, Ella Abramson. (Photo: Todd Lechtick)
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening  Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach

November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Video, Wellness

Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

