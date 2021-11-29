New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over
November 23, 2021 TJYoVenice
Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
November 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey...
OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach
November 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers
November 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
November 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s
November 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
