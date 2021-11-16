November 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes *...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...

Santa Monica police Pier and Harbor Services Officers rescue a boat lost in the fog last week. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
News

Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
News, Video

LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR