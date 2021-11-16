The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes *...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
November 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs
November 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach
November 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...Read more
POPULAR
Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations
Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...Read more