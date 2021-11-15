November 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes 
* Blue Bioluminescent Waves Have Returned To The Coast
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...

Santa Monica police Pier and Harbor Services Officers rescue a boat lost in the fog last week. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
News

Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
News, Video

LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

The scene of a standoff in Venice Thursday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

