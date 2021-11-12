Lincoln Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Fully Framed

Pacific Landing takes shape on Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica

By Sam Catanzaro

A 37-unit affordable housing project on Lincoln Boulevard is taking shape.

As reported by Urbanized LA, the Pacific Landing development at the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street is now fully framed.

The project, from Community Corp. of Santa Monica, will be a four-story, 28,000 square feet, 37-units, one level of underground parking, 18 one-bedrooms, 9 two-bedrooms, 10 three-bedrooms.

Tighe Architecture is designing the project, initially expected to be finished this past March, but is now slated for completion later this summer or early in the fall.

Rents will range from $587 per month with utilities for a one-bedroom unit for tenants earning 30 percent of the area median income to $1,880 for a two bedroom for tenants earning 80 percent of the area median income, according to the California State Treasurer’s Office.

The project’s price tag is $28,194,681, more than half of which is due to construction costs, according to the State Treasure.