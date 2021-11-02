November 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they care about. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

in Video
News, Video

Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...
Video

Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Food & Drink, Video

Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
Video

HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
News, Video

New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...
Video

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Video

Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...

