October 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: GoFundMe

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe

By Dolores Quintana

18 year old Daina Monroe, a recent high school graduate and volleyball star, was shot to death while sitting in a car outside of her home in Inglewood. 

Monroe was known by the nickname Gucci and was beloved among her peers and community. The police are still trying to find the person who killed Monroe.

It is unknown why the car she or the car she was in was targeted. Monroe was sitting in the car on North Inglewood Avenue with her sister and two male friends around midnight on Monday, Oct. 18. The three other people in the car were not injured. 

Her family and friends held a candlelight vigil at sunset in Culver City Park on Oct. 23 to celebrate her life and grieve, but they also hope that the vigil will spread the word and contribute to finding the culprit. Kimmie Mason, Monroe’s aunt, was quoted by KTLA and said, “The more people here, the louder the voice, and hopefully we can find who did this to her,” said Monroe’s aunt, Kimmie Mason. “We want everybody to come out and just celebrate her. She was a loving person … all this light and love and happiness.”

KTLA quotes Monroe’s sister who said, “saw a man in a grey hoodie firing from the vehicle.” Her father Darren Monroe was quoted by KTLA as saying that “what’s added to his family’s heartbreak is the pain her sister who survived the attack is now forced to live with. He called his daughter’s death senseless, and it has sparked so many questions.” 

“We just need to stop all of this,” he said. “This doesn’t make sense to where you can’t sit in a car in front of your home, trying to figure out which showing of ‘Halloween’ you want to go see, and a car pulls up and now your life is over.”

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for her burial and says this about the young woman, “Daina was a shining star in everyone’s life. A star athlete that loved all things volleyball! She brought her huge family and hundreds of friends so much adoration and happiness through her art and creativity, always singing and dancing. Daina loved all music, from oldies to heavy metal. And boy did she have an amazing voice and natural talent for dancing! We will cherish her artworks forever, thankful she left us with them and so many memories.”

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News, Video

New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development in Venice. Credit: City of Los Angeles.
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice, a temporary homeless shelter operated by PATH. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR