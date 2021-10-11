October 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation
* RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News

Body Found in Venice Beach Waters

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Saturday morning incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body was found in the water near the Venice...

The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

October 9, 2021

October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video

The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Crime, News

Playa Vista Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Venice-area detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

