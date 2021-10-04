October 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Fallen Veterans Lay Bare The Homeless Crisis Outside the West LA Veterans Affairs Campus.

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers. Today we speak with an AMVETS Representative about the unique challenges faced by homeless Veterans camped outside the West Los Angeles VA.
