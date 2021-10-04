After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers. Today we speak with an AMVETS Representative about the unique challenges faced by homeless Veterans camped outside the West Los Angeles VA.
Fallen Veterans Lay Bare The Homeless Crisis Outside the West LA Veterans Affairs Campus.
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Playa Vista Shooting Caught on Video
October 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Venice-area detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information...
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
September 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps.
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
LA County DA to Dismiss Nearly 60,000 Cannabis Convictions
September 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
In total, nearly 125,000 cannabis cases are being dismissed in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County District...
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights.
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect
September 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
