New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?

The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear from a local rider about how the lanes are working. Video sponsored by Vistamar School.

Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Video

Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie

September 22, 2021

Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Video

Emergency Preparedness For Pets

September 21, 2021

September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Video

Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model

September 21, 2021

The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Video

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 21, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
News, Video

Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up: YO! Venice Show – September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean...
Video

The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved

September 20, 2021

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Video

Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?

September 15, 2021

Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
Video

LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood

September 15, 2021

Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Video

Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses

September 14, 2021

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Video

Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play

September 14, 2021

Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Video

Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

September 14, 2021

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Video

Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes

September 13, 2021

As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
News, Video

Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?...

