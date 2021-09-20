Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up
* Fuquan Johnson And Enrico Colangeli Die Of Suspected Overdose In Venice Canals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up: YO! Venice Show – September 20, 2021
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?
September 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...
Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed
September 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...
UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months
September 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...
Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision
September 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a...
Man Arrest Made in Connection to Venice Boardwalk Shooting
September 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
New York man arrested as a suspect in September 8 shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested a New York man...
30-Foot Yacht Washes Ashore on Venice Beach Amid Large Swell
September 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Tuesday night incident By Sam Catanzaro A small yacht washed ashore on Venice Beach this week...
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Fairmont Miramar Suing Insurance Companies For Unpaid Covid Business Losses
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is suing multiple insurance companies for allegedly breaching insurance contracts that...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run
September 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
