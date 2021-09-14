Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources

Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential resources for underprivileged elementary school students. Learn more in this video brought to you by Kline Academy of Fine Art.
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
September 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees
All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021
August 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...
