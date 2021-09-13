Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?
* Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice
* Tomorrow is Voting Day the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
LAPD Release Video of Vehicle Sought in Fatal Venice Hit and Run
September 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
August 20 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police have released footage of a vehicle wanted in connection to...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021
Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers
September 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program
September 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane
September 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
September 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
