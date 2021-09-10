September 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff

A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events of the holocaust in an attempt to push the agenda of the organization raises the question: is it time for new leadership at DTSM?  

We believe people need to be held accountable for things said and at times unsaid. Especially those who run such a prominent institution like DTSM, the non-profit organization tasked with managing the Downtown Santa Monica area. The following is an account of an incident the Santa Monica Mirror recently had with DTSM that we felt needed to be known by more than just our staff.

On July 30, the Santa Monica Mirror published a column written by the members of SM.a.r.t. (Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow), like we do every week. The column argued DTSM was doing an insufficient job revitalizing the Third Street Promenade. Again, this is a weekly column, is 100% opinion, and was clearly labeled as such.  

DTSM was not thrilled with this column and the same day, Kevin Herrera, the Communication Manager at DTSM, sent us an editorial in rebuttal to the SM.a.r.t. column. 

The column Mr. Herrera sent to us included a few paragraphs accusing us, the Santa Monica Mirror, of being an irresponsible and inaccurate news outlet. Mr. Herrera was arguing that there was a plan to address the issues of the Promenade, an initiative known as Promenade 3.0. Mr. Herrera wrote that the SMa.r.t. column was inaccurate because it did not acknowledge Promenade Vitality Plan (Promenade 3.0) and that the Santa Monica Mirror was irresponsible for publishing this column. However, DTSM did not release details about Promenade 3.0 until August 4 and the SMa.r.t. Column was published on July 30. 

We asked DTSM to edit out the parts of their rebuttal talking negatively about the Santa Monica Mirror and to keep their criticism to the content of the SMa.r.t. Column. 

All this communication was taking place in an email thread that included Mr. Herrera, DTSM CEO Kathleen Rawson, Santa Monica Mirror Editor Sam Catanzaro and Publisher TJ Montemer. After a few days, Mr. Herrera responded, telling us we were wrong, and then goes on to say the following, copied directly from his email:

——————————————————————————————————————–

Kevin Herrera

Aug 9, 2021, 8:56 AM (10 days ago)

to me, Sam, Kathleen

….It is the same as if you published inaccurate information in a news article. Op-eds must be edited for accuracy. Would you publish an op-ed in which the author claims that the holocaust never happened? 

——————————————————————————————————————–

We were shocked when we read Mr. Herrera’s response, sent from his work email in his position as Communications Manager, a job that entails representing DTSM to the public and media. To compare denying the holocaust (in which millions of innocent lives were lost) to the day-to-day business of DTSM is not only unprofessional, it’s incredibly offensive. 

Furthermore, Mr. Catanzaro, our Editor, is Jewish and had family members who survived the holocaust and concentration camps but also relatives who were killed in the holocaust. So not only was this incredibly unprofessional, Mr. Herrera’s remarks were personally insensitive to Mr. Catanzaro and to many other people that live in and around Santa Monica. 

Mr. Catanzaro replied to Mr. Herrera bringing up this misstep and mentioned he was “deeply offended”. Mr. Herrera’s response to this did not even address his offensive remarks, did not offer any apology, completely ignoring the issue, and instead asked us to include coverage on Promenade 3.0 in our paper. 

To top this whole terrible episode off, Kathleen Rawson, the CEO of DTSM was included in all of these emails and did not chime in once to at least try to resolve some of the offensive things Mr. Herrera said. In addition, she did not contact anyone from the Santa Monica Mirror privately to address the comments made.

Ms. Rawson allowed her spokesperson to berate a local newspaper staff and then when the same spokesperson made some very racially insensitive comments, she was silent and did nothing.

In short, when you look at where DTSM is today, with the empty storefronts, homelessness issues, and then you see things like this happen with a local newspaper that is only doing their job, you have to wonder, is this really the best thing for DTSM and Santa Monica? Is this the leadership one of the most powerful stakeholders in Santa Monica should have? 

——————————————————————————————————————–

Update: On August 25, Rawson issued the following email response to Catanzaro.

Dear Sam,

There are times when we don’t always put our best foot forward and during one of the most challenging times this community and our organization have faced in many years, we stumbled. I truly regret how we communicated with you and have responded to this issue.

On behalf of DTSM, Inc. we would like to extend a sincere apology to you, the Mirror staff and anyone who was offended by an insensitive comment made in our recent email exchange. The reference was inappropriate and does not reflect the mission and values that are integral to the work that DTSM Inc. has done and will continue to do.

All my respect,

Kathleen Rawson

in Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Scooters, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: The Venice “Scooter Scourge” Worse Than Ever Before!

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

By Nick Antonicello One needs to be consistent in what outrages one and while many are now somewhat relieved that...

"Why was a problem in which Bonin created allowed to unravel so out-of-control only to be remedied in a few weeks thanks to the intervention of LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and a very angry collective mob known as Venice Beach?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Curious Victory Lap

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The boardwalk at Venice Beach became a PR paradise for controversial Councilman Mike Bonin on Saturday as...

"The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because of the insistence of poor public policy decisions by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Mike Bonin," writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Bridge Housing Blunder Creates COVID-19 Cluster

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because...

"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin – A ‘Night Out’ No Show

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The annual National Night out against Crime held Tuesday evening is a way for LAPD and other...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Rampant Homelessness is at the Source of Rising Crime at Venice Beach

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who condone and enable homelessness here in Venice by claiming housing is the “cure-all”...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why the Recall of Mike Bonin Matters

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

By Nick Antonicello For the first time in a long time Mike Bonin seems to be actually responding to the...
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Don’t like the message? Please don’t shoot the messenger! For that seems to be the case when...

"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Transform the Venice Pier into more than just a place to fish. This iconic tourist attraction can be so much more. What about creating a band shell similar to the Hollywood Bowl and having concerts and other events that draws people back to the beach?" Photo: Getty.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Ten Ways to Bring Back the Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello With COVID-19 now slowly in the rearview mirror, it is time to restore the purpose of the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Beach Blunder Gone Astray

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There seems to be a basic disconnect with the media and its misunderstanding or lack of comprehension...
Featured, Venice Beach Opinion

Opinion: Real Election Reforms Required as Venice Neighborhood Council Wraps Up 2021 Campaign

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Why would someone like me who has lived in Venice since 1993 and has been a registered...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Life, Venice Beach Opinion

How to Heal the Soil and Why

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

By Andy Lopez We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR