LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021

* Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation
* LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemaker
September 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Comedian Fuquan Johnson One of 1 of 3 Dead Following Suspected Overdose at Venice Party
September 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Early Saturday morning incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Comedian Fuquan Johnson was among one of three people who...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane
September 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...
Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant
September 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games
Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage
The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees
All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021
* Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
