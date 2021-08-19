Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

Prestigious guide returning to California next month

By Kerry Slater

The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after being paused last year due to the pandemic. In 2019, a handful of Venice restaurants garnered prestigious recommendations though none were awarded stars, something many local chefs will be looking to change.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, the California Michelin Guide will be published in late September after not putting out a guide in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

While no Venice restaurants earned a star in 2019, several garnered prestigious Michelin recommendations.

Restaurants to earn Michelin’s recommendations in Venice include Charcoal Venice, Plant Food + Wine, Gjelina and Felix.

Several of the prominent 2019 California eateries are now permanently close or face an uncertain future due to COVID-19. In Venice, this includes Travis Lett’s MTN on Abbot Kinney, which closed permanently in June of this year and earned a 2019 Michelin recommendation.