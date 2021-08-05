August 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping area. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing for a...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident  By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...

