August 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.

in Edify TV
Related Posts
Edify TV

Cooking With Kale – Market Report

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Travel

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR