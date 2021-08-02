UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey
Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...Read more