Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021

* Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk
* Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Doc Searls (Flickr).
Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident By Sam Catanzaro. Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...

Ragú from Uovo. Photo: Facebook.
Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing for a...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident  By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans

July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...

Surveillance footage of a tent where a man has been accused of selling drugs to the Venice homeless population. Photos: LASD.
Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs (UPDATED)

July 26, 2021

July 26, 2021

65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice

July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021

School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd

July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021

The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...

