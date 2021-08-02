Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk
* Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021
Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant
August 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash
July 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident By Sam Catanzaro. Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey
July 29, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Next Week
July 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Appeal hearing for mixed-use development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk August 3rd By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing for a...
Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice
July 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
* Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs (UPDATED)
July 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
