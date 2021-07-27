Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects
* Fundraiser For Missing Woman’s Son
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs
July 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
63-Year-Old Man Killed in Westchester Tent Fire
July 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD investigating Wednesday night incident By Sam Catanzaro A 63-year-old man died in a tent following a fire in Westchester...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
July 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person
July 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant
July 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
