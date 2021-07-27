July 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects
* Fundraiser For Missing Woman’s Son
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
video, Westside Wellness

Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...

Surveillance footage of a tent where a man has been accused of selling drugs to the Venice homeless population. Photos: LASD.
Venice Beach News

Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs

July 26, 2021

Read more
July 26, 2021

65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP By Sam Catanzaro A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near...
video

Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
video

Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Featured, News

63-Year-Old Man Killed in Westchester Tent Fire

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

LAFD investigating Wednesday night incident  By Sam Catanzaro A 63-year-old man died in a tent following a fire in Westchester...
Food & Drink, video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
video

New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...
video

The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...

Kolby Story who was last seen December 7 in Mar Vista. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found in Ballona Wetlands Amid Search for Missing Person

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Authorities make discovery amid search for Kolby Story this past Friday  By Sam Catanzarto Unidentified skeletal remains were found Friday...
video

LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Health, video, Westside Wellness

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Beach Closures Lifted After Sunday Discharge of 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage From Hyperion Plant

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

