July 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

63-Year-Old Man Killed in Westchester Tent Fire

LAFD investigating Wednesday night incident 

By Sam Catanzaro

A 63-year-old man died in a tent following a fire in Westchester Wednesday night. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Wednesday around 11:43 p.m. in the 8300 block of Kenyon Avenue. 

Firefighters arrived to find a single-family dwelling with fire showing in a courtyard area containing excessive storage, department spokesperson Margaret Stewart reported. 

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and extinguished it in 17 minutes, according to Stewart. 

“After being informed the male occupant typically slept in a tent in the area of the fire, [they] conducted a search. Upon locating the tent, they found an adult male beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” Stewart said. 

LAFD Arson responded for the investigation, per protocol for a fatality, Stewart added. 

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released the identity of the deceased. 

