Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

* Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk
* Pedestrian Killed in Vehicle Collision Near Sepulveda Blvd
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk last month. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva to Hold Protecting Parks and Beaches Town Hall Monday

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Virtual town hall Monday 1-2 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to hold a...
Food & Drink, News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video

Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News

Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals

July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021

46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
video

How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
News, Venice Beach News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

