* Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk
* Pedestrian Killed in Vehicle Collision Near Sepulveda Blvd
Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021
Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay
July 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway
July 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Sheriff Villanueva to Hold Protecting Parks and Beaches Town Hall Monday
July 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Virtual town hall Monday 1-2 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to hold a...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that...
LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors
July 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel On Tuesday, June...
Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic
July 1, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
