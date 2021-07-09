July 9, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey.

Marina Drive-In Movie Nights, located at 13477 Fiji Way in Parking Lot #2, is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso. The series is held every Friday and Saturday with two movies showing at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through September 5.

“The Marina Drive-In movies mean old-school entertainment in the comfort of your own car!” event organizers said.

 The cost is $20 per vehicle, per movie + a $2.32 ticket-handling fee.

The movies are shown on large elevated LED screens, bright enough to see during the daytime, according to event organizers.

Guests will use the car FM radio to hear the movie audio via a channel that is provided upon entry. Additionally, guests can watch from the back of a trunk/hatchback or sit outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.

Local restaurants nearby are open for outdoor dining, so come early and have dinner with a waterfront view or place a takeout order. Or, guests can order food from gourmet food trucks on-site or bring their own food and drinks. 

Looking to get the most out of the experience? Make it a staycation and enjoy activities during the day like kayaking, whale watching or simply taking a sunset stroll along the water at Boardwalk MdR Shops, Fisherman’s Village or Burton Chace Park.

For more information visit www.mdrmovies.com 

in Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk last month. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva to Hold Protecting Parks and Beaches Town Hall Monday

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Virtual town hall Monday 1-2 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to hold a...
Food & Drink, News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Toi Creel Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard.  Recently, well-admired...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...

Photo: Getty.
Featured, News

Fugitive Offender Arrested for Series of Sex Crimes Around Venice Canals

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

46-year-old El Monte man arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested...
Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
News, Venice Beach News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
Upbeat Beat, video

I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of Santa Monica’s Gambling Boats

June 29, 2021

Read more
June 29, 2021

LA Times reporter Daniel Miller talks about the history of Santa Monica’s infamous gambling boats in this video brought to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Edify TV, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...

