July 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices 

By Sam Catanzaro

A leaked email shows a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff calling about a homeless person living in front of the Westchester field office “disruptive”.

The email, sent Monday morning to the City Attorney’s office and other recipients, was from Hannah Levien, Bonin’s Acting District Director. 

“Our staff is coming back to the office and we need to have full access to the entrance. Additionally, my office looks directly at the entrance and can hear everything through the wall. We have a person permanently staying in front of our office who is both disruptive to our ability to work and blocks the entrance,” reads the email obtained by Yo! Venice. “Would this be considered an interference with business trespass?”

“Please let me know as soon as possible,” the email continues. 

The Westchester field office is located at 7166 Manchester Avenue right next to Westchester Park. The park has seen an increase in homelessness the past year, and was the subject of an online petition set up this spring requesting Bonin and City leaders clean up conditions by June 1. 

“We demand increased security and enforcement of laws to help us return to safe and sanitary conditions across every inch of Westchester Park,” reads the petition, which currently has over 2,300 signatures. “City leaders, we urge you to treat this like the emergency it is.” 

A nearby resident, following the email leak, accused Bonin’s office of hypocrisy in an interview with Fox 11

“I think they are hypocrites,” Westchester resident Lucy Han told Fox. “What bothers me the most is that they can try and get homeless that are disturbing them from their front doorstep and yet when it’s our safety, our kids’ safety, our homes, they don’t care and they call us NIMBYs.” 

Julie Zaller, another nearby resident, shared this view.

“They’re always saying we can’t do anything, we can’t do anything, we can’t do anything. But now that they’re trying to come back to the offices, they’re trying to do something,” Zaller told Fox 11

Bonin could not immediately be reached for comment regarding whether or not the individual is still living outside the field office. His Chief of Staff Chad Molnar, however, released a statement to the media addressing the incident. 

“Councilmember Bonin didn’t know about this and it isn’t how he personally would have handled it. He believes our response to homelessness and encampments on public property needs to lead with housing and services, not enforcement. That’s what he was fighting for today at City Hall, and that’s the approach we are taking as we are housing dozens of unhoused residents of Venice Beach this week with our Encampments to Homes program,” reads the statement. 

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arrest Made in Murder of Homeless Man on Venice Boardwalk

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

LAPD announce arrest of Michael McClain in connection to June 25 Ocean Front Walk incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Official Results in for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council Elections

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

The official results for the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) elections are in. Newly elected members will be sworn in...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors this week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...
Edify TV, News

AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

New Condos Planned For Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Venice Beach News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR