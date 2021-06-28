June 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through the company TheRingFinders.com, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in video
Related Posts
video

City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today: YO! Venice Show – June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mike Bonin’s Permanent Housing Initiative Starts Today * Councilman Call...
video

Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Travel, video

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Upbeat Beat, video

Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
video

The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
video

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
video

How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...

