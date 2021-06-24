Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible The Canyon Club.
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
June 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice
The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast
By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...Read more