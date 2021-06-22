A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista
June 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project
June 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing By Toi Creel Wood...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development
June 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?
By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
