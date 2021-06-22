June 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...

