June 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk
* Hunter Biden Moves Out of Venice Canals Pursuing Art Career
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

video

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

June 21, 2021

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista

June 18, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

A portion of Main Street in Santa Monica that will be included in a street closure pilot program this summer. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures

June 17, 2021

Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results

June 17, 2021

Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....

Photo: Getty Images.
Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 17, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 17, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...

Councilmember Mike Bonin speaking at the groundbreaking for Via Dolce Park in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service

June 15, 2021

Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...

Venice Beach, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations

June 15, 2021

Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region

June 14, 2021

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

June 11, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...

