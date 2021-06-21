Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk
* Hunter Biden Moves Out of Venice Canals Pursuing Art Career
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista
June 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures
June 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...
Venice Neighborhood Council Election Results
Check back next week for more coverage of the 2021 Venice Neighborhood Council election when the official results are published....
Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers
June 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
St. Bernard Senior Chloe Jackson Leads the League in Community Service
June 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Jackson has been giving back to her community for as long as she can remember. The St. Bernard High...
Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Boardwalk Encampments Divides Venice Organizations
June 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Plan to clear Boardwalk by Fourth of July met with applause, condemnation By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region
June 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...Read more
POPULAR
Santa Monica Moving Ahead With Main Street Weekend Closures
Summer pilot program given green light By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica lawmakers last week approved a pilot program to close...Read more