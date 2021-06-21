June 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?

With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the experience is like. Brought to you by School of Rock.

Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Travis Barker And Machine Gun Kelly Give Surprise Concert On The...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer...
The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

