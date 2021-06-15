June 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.

in Edify TV, Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Edify TV, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

Seared Salmon & Mango Sambal bowl- Seared salmon, parsnip purée, mango sambal, pickled red onions, parsnip chips and a herb salad from Great White. Photo: Facebook (@greatwhitevenice)
Venice Beach Health

Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Edify TV, Featured, Travel, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

Read more
May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Edify TV, Featured, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach Art

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Travel, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

