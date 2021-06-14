June 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer: YO! Venice Show – June 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Homeless Man Arrested On Boardwalk After Assault on Senior Street Performer
* Police Recover Stolen Guitars Worth $225,000
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Featured, News

Summer Staffing Returns for LA Lifeguards as Heat Wave Rolls Though Region

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Credit: Reed Architectural Group.
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
video

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Venice Boardwalk Encampment Resident Arrested for Violent Attack Against Elderly Performer

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

LAPD announce the arrest of 45-year-old Macio Harger By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless man for the violent...
video

How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk Monday. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Deputies Visit Venice Boardwalk Following Sheriff Villanueva’s Plan to Clear Encampments by July 4th

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

LASD Homeless Outreach Services Team visits Venice Boardwalk Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Deputies were on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Tuesday...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Sports, video

Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...

LAPD officers detain a woman who approached LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino with a knife at a Venice event Monday morning. Photos: Jeff Hall.
News, Venice Beach News

Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

By Jeff Hall A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR