Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

A Bridge Home temporary shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

A rendering of a development underway on Lincoln Boulevard. Credit: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects.
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice

May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021

47 units with retail under construction  By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Roof Warranty: Is It Worth It?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Anyone who owns a house knows that it is a long-term investment. This purchase is probably the biggest you’ll ever...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

