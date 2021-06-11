More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
Wood Framing Complete For Mar Vista Affordable Housing Project
June 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing By Toi Creel Wood...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development
June 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?
By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Blvd Project Near Venice
May 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
47 units with retail under construction By Sam Catanzaro Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Roof Warranty: Is It Worth It?
May 17, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Anyone who owns a house knows that it is a long-term investment. This purchase is probably the biggest you’ll ever...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
