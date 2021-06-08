A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans, and their supporters to raise money for the impactful work done through Village for Vets, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
Venice Local and Beach Soccer Star Alessandro Canale is Headed to The World Cup
Alessandro Canale recently returned home from the Concacaf beach soccer tournament in Costa Rica for Team USA, hear about the...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
First Baptist Church Of Venice One Step Closer To Becoming Historic Monument: YO! Venice Show – June 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Hunter Biden and Family Move Out of Venice Canals Rental Home...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families By Sam Catanzaro A Mother’s...
Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning
June 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
