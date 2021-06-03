June 3, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table

By Kerry Slater

Three Venice restaurants have been named among the 22 greatest restaurants in Los Angeles.

Recently Open Table published an article titled “Los Angeles’s 22 Greatest Restaurants”. Among the eateries included were three in Venice: The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina.

A longtime Venice staple, The Rose (formally The Rose Cafe), located at 220 Rose Ave, is helmed by Chef Jason Neroni. In its write-up on the restaurant, Open Table highlight both the bakery and also main dishes, including Hawaiian prawns.

“It’s hard to consider Venice without thinking about The Rose, the sprawling food compound that’s been an integral part of neighborhood life there since it opened in 1979. The restaurant’s ability to reflect its home over the past few decades is key to its longevity, and a reason people return again and again. Today, The Rose maintains some of old Venice’s eccentricity in the modernized digs, serving residents and visitors round the clock items such as avocado toast and a latté via the takeout counter and coffee bar, fresh bread at the bakery, and sit-down dinners with mains such as hearth-roasted Hawaiian prawns swimming in sweet-and-sour crab glaze and butter,” reads the Open Table blurb.

Felix Trattoria, from chef Evan Funke, has made a name for itself at 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd for having some of the best pasta in Los Angeles.

“There is no shortage of fresh pasta in Los Angeles these days, but no restaurant elevates it to an art form quite like Felix, where chef Evan Funke makes a kaleidoscope of shapes in a glass-walled, temperature controlled pasta “lab.” Funke’s single-minded pursuit of pasta perfection landed him a cookbook deal on the subject, a spot on Eater’s best new restaurants list in 2017, and Felix the reputation as one of the city’s definitive restaurants. Diners can travel Italy from the North to the country’s islands via the restaurant’s menu, eating through geographically organized pastas such as linguini with lemon and asparagus, covered in a shower of pecorino,” Open Table writes.

Gjelina, located at 1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, was founded in 2008 by Fran Camaj. Since then, Gjelina has become one of the most popular eateries on the street while expanding with other ventures including deli-bakery Gjusta and restaurant Valle.

“Los Angeles’s penchant for all-day cafés and avocado toast has risen to the level of stereotype, but Gjelina is the mother of the genre — when the restaurant opened in 2008, there was nothing else like it in the city. And to this day, the restaurant’s wooden communal tables, industrial chic stools, and effortlessly stylish crowds invite anyone who visits to indulge in the fantasy of California cool. But more importantly, Gjelina pioneered the type of eating that Angelenos take for granted today, where a wood-burning oven cranks out creative pizzas alongside a variety of vegetable-forward small plates, such as charred romanesco cauliflower spiked with anchovies, capers, Fresno chiles, and mint,” reads the Open Table blurb.

The only other Westside eatery to be included on the list was Birdie G’s in Santa Monica.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

An e-scooter involved in a separate collision in Santa Monica earlier this year. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAPD to Increase Patrols at Venice Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

The LAPD is increasing its presence at Venice Beach over the holiday weekend citing people for drinking alcohol and smoking...

Venice Beach earlier this month. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin’s Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters Passes City Council

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

Read more
May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR